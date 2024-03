Muere Akira Toriyama: Por qué su 'Dragon Ball' revolucionó a toda una generación (con sus más y sus menos)

Final Fantasy Creator, Hironobu Sakaguchi's words on the passing of Akira Toriyama



"Toriyama-san taught me what it means to be a 'professional' and what 'work' is. I deeply respected him from the bottom of my heart. I sincerely pray that his soul may rest in peace."