Los mejores looks de los Premios Oscar 2022
En la gran noche del cine de Holyywood, volamos hasta el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles para repasar los estilismos más aplaudidos de su alfombra roja.SILVIA VÁZQUEZ
Jordan Strauss / GTRES
Jessica Chastain
Nominada a mejor actriz protagonista, Jessica Chastain ha brillado (literalmente) con un vestido de Gucci en los Premios Oscar 2022.
David Livingston / GETTY
Penélope Cruz
Nominada a mejor actriz protagonista, la actriz española ha confiado en Chanel.
Emma McIntyre / GETTY
Zendaya
Una de las más arriesgadas de la noche gracias a este dos piezas de Valentino.
GTRES
Lupita Nyong'o
La actriz, deslumbrante con un diseño dorado de Prada.
GTRES
Nicole Kidman
Siempre acertada, Nicole Kidman ha sorprendido con un diseño peplum de Giorgio Armani Privé.
GTRES
Kristen Stewart
Saltándose el 'dress code', la nominada a mejor actriz ha apostado por unos shorts de Chanel.
Jordan Strauss / GTRES
Uma Thurman en los Premios Oscar 2022
Uma Thurman en los Premios Oscar 2022.
Jordan Strauss / GTRES
Lily James en los Premios Oscar 2022
Lily James en los Premios Oscar 2022.
Jordan Strauss / GTRES
Jamie Lee Curtis en los Premios Oscar 2022
Jamie Lee Curtis en los Premios Oscar 2022.
Jordan Strauss / GTRES
Sebastián Yatra en los Premios Oscar 2022
Sebastián Yatra en los Premios Oscar 2022.
Jordan Strauss / GTRES
Renate Reinsve en los Premios Oscar 2022
Renate Reinsve en los Premios Oscar 2022.
Jordan Strauss / GTRES
La cantante Becky G en los Premios Oscar 2022
La cantante Becky G en los Premios Oscar 2022.
Jordan Strauss / GTRES
Amy Schumer, presentadora de los Premios Oscar 2022
Amy Schumer, presentadora de los Premios Oscar 2022.
Jordan Strauss / GTRES
Bradley Cooper y su madre, Gloria Campano, en los Premios Oscar 2022
Bradley Cooper y su madre, Gloria Campano, en los Premios Oscar 2022.
Jordan Strauss / GTRES
Maggie Gyllenhaal en los Premios Oscar 2022
Maggie Gyllenhaal en los Premios Oscar 2022.
Jordan Strauss / GTRES
Queen Latifah en los Premios Oscar 2022
Queen Latifah en los Premios Oscar 2022.
Jordan Strauss / GTRES
Mila Kunis en los Premios Oscar 2022
Mila Kunis en los Premios Oscar 2022.
Jae C. Hong / GTRES
Rita Moreno en los Premios Oscar 2022
Rita Moreno en los Premios Oscar 2022.
Jordan Strauss / GTRES
Nicky Hilton Rothschild en los Premios Oscar 2022
Nicky Hilton Rothschild en los Premios Oscar 2022.
Jordan Strauss / GTRES
Ashton Kutcher y Mila Kunis en los Premios Oscar 2022
Ashton Kutcher y Mila Kunis en los Premios Oscar 2022.
Jordan Strauss / GTRES
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau en los Premios Oscar 2022
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau en los Premios Oscar 2022.
Jordan Strauss / GTRES
Jada Pinkett Smith en los Premios Oscar 2022
Jada Pinkett Smith en los Premios Oscar 2022.
Jordan Strauss / GTRES
Venus Williams en los Premios Oscar 2022
Venus Williams en los Premios Oscar 2022.
Emma McIntyre / GETTY
Sofia Carson en los Premios Oscar 2022
Sofia Carson en los Premios Oscar 2022.
David Livingston / GETTY
Kirsten Dunst en los Premios Oscar 2022
Kirsten Dunst en los Premios Oscar 2022.
Momodu Mansaray / GETTY
Kourtney Kardashian y Travis Barker en los Premios Oscar 2022
Kourtney Kardashian y Travis Barker en los Premios Oscar 2022.
Momodu Mansaray / GETTY
Olivia Colman en los Premios Oscar 2022
Olivia Colman en los Premios Oscar 2022.
David Livingston / GETTY
Javier Bardem en los Premios Oscar 2022
Javier Bardem en los Premios Oscar 2022.
Emma McIntyre / GETTY
Will Smith y Jada Pinkett en los Premios Oscar 2022
Will Smith y Jada Pinkett en los Premios Oscar 2022.
Momodu Mansaray / GETTY
Vanessa Hudgens en los Premios Oscar 2022
Vanessa Hudgens en los Premios Oscar 2022.
Momodu Mansaray / GETTY
Penélope Cruz y Javier Bardem en los Premios Oscar 2022
Penélope Cruz y Javier Bardem en los Premios Oscar 2022.
Mike Coppola / GETTY
Jennifer Garner en los Premios Oscar 2022
Jennifer Garner en los Premios Oscar 2022.
Momodu Mansaray / GETTY
Zoe Kravitz en los Premios Oscar 2022
Zoe Kravitz en los Premios Oscar 2022.
David Livingston / GETTY
Timothée Chalamet en los Premios Oscar 2022
Timothée Chalamet en los Premios Oscar 2022.
Momodu Mansaray / GETTY
Billie Eilish en los Premios Oscar 2022
Billie Eilish en los Premios Oscar 2022.
David Livingston / GETTY
Ariana DeBose en los Premios Oscar 2022
Ariana DeBose en los Premios Oscar 2022.