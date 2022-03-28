  • Los mejores looks de los Premios Oscar 2022

    En la gran noche del cine de Holyywood, volamos hasta el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles para repasar los estilismos más aplaudidos de su alfombra roja.

    Jessica Chastain, en la noche de los Premios Oscar 2022 HOME Movil

    Jessica Chastain

    Nominada a mejor actriz protagonista, Jessica Chastain ha brillado (literalmente) con un vestido de Gucci en los Premios Oscar 2022.

    Penélope Cruz, con vestido de Chanel, en los Premios Oscar 2022

    Penélope Cruz

    Nominada a mejor actriz protagonista, la actriz española ha confiado en Chanel. 

    Zendaya luce abdomen y lentejuelas de Valentino en la alfombra roja de los Premios Oscar 2022

    Zendaya

    Una de las más arriesgadas de la noche gracias a este dos piezas de Valentino. 

    Lupita Nyong'o

    La actriz, deslumbrante con un diseño dorado de Prada.

    Nicole Kidman

    Siempre acertada, Nicole Kidman ha sorprendido con un diseño peplum de Giorgio Armani Privé.

    Kristen Stewart

    Saltándose el 'dress code', la nominada a mejor actriz ha apostado por unos shorts de Chanel.

    Uma Thurman en los Premios Oscar 2022

    Lily James en los Premios Oscar 2022

  • Jamie Lee Curtis en los Premios Oscar 2022

    Sebastián Yatra en los Premios Oscar 2022

    Renate Reinsve en los Premios Oscar 2022

    La cantante Becky G en los Premios Oscar 2022

  • Amy Schumer, presentadora de los Premios Oscar 2022

    Bradley Cooper y su madre, Gloria Campano, en los Premios Oscar 2022

    Maggie Gyllenhaal en los Premios Oscar 2022

    Queen Latifah en los Premios Oscar 2022

  • Mila Kunis en los Premios Oscar 2022

    Rita Moreno en los Premios Oscar 2022

    Nicky Hilton Rothschild en los Premios Oscar 2022

    Ashton Kutcher y Mila Kunis en los Premios Oscar 2022

  • Nikolaj Coster-Waldau en los Premios Oscar 2022

    Jada Pinkett Smith en los Premios Oscar 2022

    Venus Williams en los Premios Oscar 2022

    Sofia Carson en los Premios Oscar 2022

  • Kirsten Dunst en los Premios Oscar 2022

    Kourtney Kardashian y Travis Barker en los Premios Oscar 2022

    Olivia Colman en los Premios Oscar 2022

    Javier Bardem en los Premios Oscar 2022

  • Will Smith y Jada Pinkett en los Premios Oscar 2022

    Vanessa Hudgens en los Premios Oscar 2022

    Penélope Cruz y Javier Bardem en los Premios Oscar 2022

    Jennifer Garner en los Premios Oscar 2022

  • Zoe Kravitz en los Premios Oscar 2022

    Timothée Chalamet en los Premios Oscar 2022

    Billie Eilish en los Premios Oscar 2022

    Ariana DeBose en los Premios Oscar 2022

