  • Los mejores looks de la historia de los Premios Feroz

    Repasamos los grandes momentos que la alfombra roja de estos galardones nos ha dejado a lo largo de todas sus ediciones. ¿Cuáles son tus vestidos favoritos?

    SILVIA VÁZQUEZ

    Belén Cuesta

    Premios Feroz 2020: Belén Cuesta con vestido de Maria Roch.

    Marta Nieto

    Premios Feroz 2017: Marta Nieto de Ana Locking.

    Macarena Gómez

    Premios Feroz 2021: Macarena Gómez de Teresa Helbig.

    Maribel Verdú

    Premios Feroz 2018: Maribel Verdú.

    Sandra Escacena

    Premios Feroz 2019: Sandra Escacena.

    Úrsula Corberó

    Premios Feroz 2018: Úrsula Corberó con vestido de Teresa Helbig.

    Paula Echevarría

    Premios Feroz 2018: Paula Echevarría

    Ester Expósito

    Premios Feroz 2019: Ester Expósito de Elisabetta Franchi.

    Ingrid García-Jonsson

    Premios Feroz 2019: Ingrid García-Jonsson, de Dior.

    Anna Castillo

    Premios Feroz 2019: Anna Castillo con vestido de Stella McCartney.

    Nadia de Santiago

    Premios Feroz 2018: Nadia de Santiago.

    Verónica Echegui

    Premios Feroz 2021: Verónica Echegui con vestido de Dior.

    Pilar Castro

    Premios Feroz 2021: Pilar Castro.

    Penélope Cruz

    Premios Feroz 2020: Penélope Cruz de Chanel.

    Danna Paola

    Premios Feroz 2019: Danna Paola.

    Milena Smith

    Premios Feroz 2021: Milena Smith con vestido de Jean Paul Gaultier.

    Paula Ortiz

    Premios Feroz 2016: la directora Paula Ortiz.

    Bárbara Santa-Cruz

    Premios Feroz 2017: Bárbara Santa-Cruz de Ana Locking.

    Belén Cuesta

    Premios Feroz 2019: Belén Cuesta.

    Macarena Gómez

    Premios Feroz 2017: Macarena Gómez.

    María León

    Premios Feroz 2017: María León de Antonio García.

    Candela Peña

    Premios Feroz 2021: Candela Peña de Jorge Redondo.

    Adriana Ugarte

    Premios Feroz 2017: Adriana Ugarte de Pedro del Hierro.

    Cayetana Guillen Cuervo

    Premios Feroz 2017: Cayetana Guillen Cuervo.

    Leticia Dolera

    Premios Feroz 2019: Leticia Dolera.

    Alba Flores

    Premios Feroz 2018: Alba Flores, con traje de Ernesto Artillo.

    Natalia de Molina

    Premios Feroz 2016: Natalia de Molina de Georges Hobeika.

    Nerea Garmendia

    Premios Feroz 2018: Nerea Garmendia.

    Inma Cuesta

    Premios Feroz 2019: Inma Cuesta.

    Elena Furiase

    Premios Feroz 2017: Elena Furiase con top de Etxart & Panno y falda de Marú Atelier.

    Belén Cuesta

    Premios Feroz 2018: Belén Cuesta.

    Belén Lopez

    Premios Feroz 2017: Belén Lopez.

    Macarena Gómez

    Premios Feroz 2018: Macarena Gómez.

    Paula Echevarría

      Premios Feroz 2017: Paula Echevarría.

    Najwa Nimri

    Premios Feroz 2019: Najwa Nimri.

    Ruth Díaz

       Premios Feroz 2017: Ruth Díaz.

