Los mejores looks de la historia de los Premios Feroz
Repasamos los grandes momentos que la alfombra roja de estos galardones nos ha dejado a lo largo de todas sus ediciones. ¿Cuáles son tus vestidos favoritos?SILVIA VÁZQUEZ
Belén Cuesta
Premios Feroz 2020: Belén Cuesta con vestido de Maria Roch.
Marta Nieto
Premios Feroz 2017: Marta Nieto de Ana Locking.
Macarena Gómez
Premios Feroz 2021: Macarena Gómez de Teresa Helbig.
Maribel Verdú
Premios Feroz 2018: Maribel Verdú.
Sandra Escacena
Premios Feroz 2019: Sandra Escacena.
Úrsula Corberó
Premios Feroz 2018: Úrsula Corberó con vestido de Teresa Helbig.
Paula Echevarría
Premios Feroz 2018: Paula Echevarría
Ester Expósito
Premios Feroz 2019: Ester Expósito de Elisabetta Franchi.
Ingrid García-Jonsson
Premios Feroz 2019: Ingrid García-Jonsson, de Dior.
Anna Castillo
Premios Feroz 2019: Anna Castillo con vestido de Stella McCartney.
Nadia de Santiago
Premios Feroz 2018: Nadia de Santiago.
Verónica Echegui
Premios Feroz 2021: Verónica Echegui con vestido de Dior.
Pilar Castro
Premios Feroz 2021: Pilar Castro.
Penélope Cruz
Premios Feroz 2020: Penélope Cruz de Chanel.
Danna Paola
Premios Feroz 2019: Danna Paola.
Milena Smith
Premios Feroz 2021: Milena Smith con vestido de Jean Paul Gaultier.
Paula Ortiz
Premios Feroz 2016: la directora Paula Ortiz.
Bárbara Santa-Cruz
Premios Feroz 2017: Bárbara Santa-Cruz de Ana Locking.
Belén Cuesta
Premios Feroz 2019: Belén Cuesta.
Macarena Gómez
Premios Feroz 2017: Macarena Gómez.
María León
Premios Feroz 2017: María León de Antonio García.
Candela Peña
Premios Feroz 2021: Candela Peña de Jorge Redondo.
Adriana Ugarte
Premios Feroz 2017: Adriana Ugarte de Pedro del Hierro.
Cayetana Guillen Cuervo
Premios Feroz 2017: Cayetana Guillen Cuervo.
Leticia Dolera
Premios Feroz 2019: Leticia Dolera.
Alba Flores
Premios Feroz 2018: Alba Flores, con traje de Ernesto Artillo.
Natalia de Molina
Premios Feroz 2016: Natalia de Molina de Georges Hobeika.
Nerea Garmendia
Premios Feroz 2018: Nerea Garmendia.
Inma Cuesta
Premios Feroz 2019: Inma Cuesta.
Elena Furiase
Premios Feroz 2017: Elena Furiase con top de Etxart & Panno y falda de Marú Atelier.
Belén Cuesta
Premios Feroz 2018: Belén Cuesta.
Belén Lopez
Premios Feroz 2017: Belén Lopez.
Macarena Gómez
Premios Feroz 2018: Macarena Gómez.
Paula Echevarría
Premios Feroz 2017: Paula Echevarría.
Najwa Nimri
Premios Feroz 2019: Najwa Nimri.
Ruth Díaz
Premios Feroz 2017: Ruth Díaz.